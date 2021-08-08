Wisconsin State Patrol respond to I-39 crash near McFarland

UPDATE (WKOW) -- WisDOT reported the incident has been cleared, and all lanes have reopened.

According to the department, the lanes reopened just after 1:30 p.m.

Traffic cameras show traffic is still slow-moving.

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol respond to a crash on I-39 northbound Sunday afternoon.

Dane County Communications received a call about a crash on I-39 south of County AB with unknown injuries at 12:50 p.m.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Cottage Grove Fire and EMS were dispatched to the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the two right lanes are closed on I-39/90 northbound, south of County AB, due to the crash and are estimated to be closed for two hours.

https://www.facebook.com/27news/videos/797216537580581