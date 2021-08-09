’20 is Plenty:’ Madison officials hope new speed reduction program will save lives

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting Monday, you'll have to drive slower in some of Madison's residential neighborhoods. The City of Madison's new "20 is Plenty" program is lowering speed limits from 25 to 20 miles per hour in parts of the city's Tenney-Lapham and Theresa-Hammersley neighborhoods.

Residents had mixed reactions about the city's decision.

"I think there's a lot of optimism there for lowering the speed limit, but I don't know if it's actually going to help," said Amy Kawleski, a Tenney-Lapham resident.

Kawleski added that she thought increased enforcement might be a better solution.

Other residents like Jennifer Keeley Yonda said they thought it was a good idea.

"I like it for right around the houses," Keeley Yonda said. "The cars go really fast so I'm a fan of trying to get the cars to go slower."

Keeley Yonda said it was a personal matter for her. She and her family were recently involved in an accident involving a speeding driver in their neighborhood.

City traffic engineers say, while a five mile an hour difference may not seem like much, it can make a big difference in saving lives in vehicle-pedestrian crashes.

"It actually has a very big impact," Jeremy Nash, city traffic engineer said. "Even just from 25 to 20 miles per hour, there's a significantly lower chance of severe injury or fatality to the pedestrian."

City officials also weighed in on the issue.

"I think it's a great thing for the neighborhood," Patrick Heck, District 2 Alder said. "Other cities that have instituted 20 is plenty have real data that shows that cars actually do slow down."

In a statement to 27 News, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway emphasized the importance of the initiative in saving lives.

"20 is Plenty is focused on local neighborhood streets where we see a large mix of pedestrians, bicyclists and motor vehicles," Rhodes-Conway said. "These are the streets on which you and I, and our families live and it’s important to keep them safe."

Rhodes-Conway said the initiative was just a small step in the city's "Vision Zero" campaign, which aims to reduce avoidable traffic deaths in the city to zero by 2030.

"These efforts are part of our larger efforts to use engineering, education and enforcement to keep all our streets safe," Rhodes-Conway said. "We owe it to each other to slow down and save lives."