3rd person dies after Dodge County head-on collision, all victims identified

(WKOW) — A third person has died as the result of a wrong-way collision on US 51 in Dodge County Saturday afternoon.

Police are now identifying all three victims in the crash.

Frederick Schultz, 87, of Columbus is reportedly the driver of the wrong-way vehicle and died on scene.

Melissa Rees, 53, of Terry Haute, Indiana was the passenger of the other vehicle, where Richard Wagner, 68, of Saint Joesph, Illinois the driver. Rees died while in transit to a Madison hospital. Wagner died at UW Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.