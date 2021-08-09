Debris still being found two days after EF3 tornado hits Boscobel

BOSCOBEL (WKOW) -- After the strongest tornado to hit Wisconsin in more than decade, volunteers and workers were still discovering new piles of debris in Boscobel Monday.

The city's recreation director, Heather Puckett, said her parks were mostly spared so she and her teenage kids were going into a cornfield where they returned with handfuls of shingles, siding and various other items.

"Finding more and more damage," Puckett said. "As we move stuff, you find more stuff so everything kind of compiles as you go. You think you're making headway and then you find more stuff buried in the rubble that needs to be moved."

Vicki Skaife suspected much of that cornfield debris was the remains of her shed.

Skaife recalled hearing the tornado sirens Saturday afternoon and then changing the channel over to news where she could watch live radar.

"When the wind picked up, I decided it was time to get down to the basement and watched my shed roll on past the kitchen window and heard the glass on the porch shatter," she said. "I probably waited a little longer than I should've."

Grant County Emergency Management reported six homes were destroyed by the EF3 tornado, which peaked at 160 miles per hour. The twister damaged another 15 homes along its 10-mile path.

Despite the widespread property damage, no one was injured. Skaife marveled at that, as well as the fact her air conditioner - mangled by the hitch of her neighbors' destroyed camper - was still pumping cool air into house ahead of an especially hot stretch.

"I got air conditioning so it works but it's just not gonna look very pretty when we get it uncovered," Skaife said with a smirk.

Puckett said she was not surprised to see so many people coming out to help cut up downed trees and haul away debris.

"When tragedy strikes, we're gonna be there for each other," Puckett said. "It sounds kind of cliché but it really holds true in a community like this."

The American Red Cross said Monday it was helping six families in the Boscobel area. Although none of them requested help with shelter, the agency said it was providing aid in other ways such as counseling or storage.

While there was no shortage of volunteers Monday, Regional Communications Director Laura McGuire said the Wisconsin region was still seeking more volunteers to be on standby for either relief assignments during disaster season or to donate blood.

Anyone interested in volunteering can send an email to VolunteerWisconsin@redcross.org.