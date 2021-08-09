DPI updates COVID-19 guidelines in schools, recommends masking requirements

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has updated its COVID-19 guidelines, and is "strongly recommending" school districts use them for the 2021-22 school year.

The guidelines include indoor masking requirements, promoting COVID-19 vaccination, encouraging physical distancing, continuing testing efforts of those experiencing symptoms and enhanced cleaning protocols.

DPI's recommendations were made with Wisconsin Department of Health Services and are based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s K-12 school guidance.

