Flood Warning issued August 9 at 4:59AM CDT until August 11 at 2:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 9 at 4:59AM CDT until August 11 at 2:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Viola.
* Until early Wednesday afternoon.
* At 7:50 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:50 PM CDT Sunday was 14.9 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet
this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow
afternoon.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in areas near the
river, including Banker Park in Viola. Flooding also affects low
lying agricultural land.
* Impact…At 14.5 feet, Two roads north of Viola may be under
water. Water may be over Highway 131, 3 miles north of Viola, near
Ski Hill Road, and also over Simmons Flat Road about a mile north
of town.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Banker Park and Campground in Viola
experiences significant flooding.