Flood Warning issued August 9 at 4:59AM CDT until August 13 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 9 at 4:59AM CDT until August 13 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* Until early Friday afternoon.
* There is no current observed data.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this afternoon to a crest of 14.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around
Gays Mills.