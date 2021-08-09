Flood Warning issued August 9 at 4:59AM CDT until August 13 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* Until early Friday afternoon.

* There is no current observed data.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

this afternoon to a crest of 14.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It

will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around

Gays Mills.