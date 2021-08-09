Flood Warning issued August 9 at 4:59AM CDT until August 9 at 6:52PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at La Farge.

* Until this evening.

* At 9:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:00 PM CDT Sunday was 12.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 3.7 feet Sunday

evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Agricultural land adjacent to the river is

flooded and minor flooding affects some residences and commercial

properties. Water may also go over Highway 131 south of La Farge

near Ski Hill Road, and also over Winchell Valley Road at Bridge 8.