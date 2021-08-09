Flood Warning issued August 9 at 4:59AM CDT until August 9 at 6:52PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 9 at 4:59AM CDT until August 9 at 6:52PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at La Farge.
* Until this evening.
* At 9:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 9:00 PM CDT Sunday was 12.4 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 3.7 feet Sunday
evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Agricultural land adjacent to the river is
flooded and minor flooding affects some residences and commercial
properties. Water may also go over Highway 131 south of La Farge
near Ski Hill Road, and also over Winchell Valley Road at Bridge 8.