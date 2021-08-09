Flood Warning issued August 9 at 5:11PM CDT until August 13 at 11:48AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* From late Tuesday night to late Friday morning.

* At 4:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

Wednesday morning to a crest of 12.5 feet early Thursday morning.

It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and

residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of

the bridge.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood

and Highway 179 may be threatened.