Flood Warning issued August 9 at 6:52AM CDT until August 11 at 2:07PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 9 at 6:52AM CDT until August 11 at 2:07PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Viola.
* Until early Wednesday afternoon.
* At 6:24 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 6:24 AM CDT Monday was 16.8 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.4 feet Monday morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in areas near the
river, including Banker Park in Viola. Flooding also affects low
lying agricultural land.
* Impact…At 14.5 feet, Two roads north of Viola may be under
water. Water may be over Highway 131, 3 miles north of Viola, near
Ski Hill Road, and also over Simmons Flat Road about a mile north
of town.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Banker Park and Campground in Viola
experiences significant flooding.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Water begins going over Highway 131/56 in
Viola.
* Impact…At 16.5 feet, Highway 56 just east of Viola is closed due
to flooding.
* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Water is flowing over Highway 56 east of
Viola.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1
feet on 04/11/2013.