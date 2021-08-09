Flood Warning issued August 9 at 9:10AM CDT until August 11 at 1:32PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 9 at 9:10AM CDT until August 11 at 1:32PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Viola.
* Until early Wednesday afternoon.
* At 7:50 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 16.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 8.7 feet by next Monday.
* Impact…At 16.5 feet, Highway 56 just east of Viola is closed due
to flooding.
* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Water is flowing over Highway 56 east of
Viola.