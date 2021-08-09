Flood Warning issued August 9 at 9:10AM CDT until August 13 at 11:48AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 9 at 9:10AM CDT until August 13 at 11:48AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* From late Tuesday night to late Friday morning.
* At 8:45 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 11.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Wednesday morning to a crest of 12.5 feet early Thursday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.