Flood Warning issued August 9 at 9:10AM CDT until August 13 at 12:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* Until early Friday afternoon.

* At 7:45 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 12.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

this morning to a crest of 14.7 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It

will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.