Skip to Content

Flood Warning issued August 9 at 9:10AM CDT until August 13 at 12:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Updated
Last updated today at 3:13 pm
9:10 am Weather Alerts

The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* Until early Friday afternoon.
* At 7:45 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 12.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this morning to a crest of 14.7 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

TWC

More Stories

Skip to content