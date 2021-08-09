Flood Warning issued August 9 at 9:23PM CDT until August 12 at 3:24AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.
* Until early Thursday morning.
* At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland
near the river occurs.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and
campground area in the old section of town.