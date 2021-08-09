Flood Warning issued August 9 at 9:23PM CDT until August 13 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* Until late Friday evening.

* There is no current observed data.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will rise to 14.0 feet tomorrow morning. It

will then fall to 13.8 feet and begin rising again early Wednesday

morning. It will rise to 14.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will

then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around

Gays Mills.