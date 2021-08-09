Flood Warning issued August 9 at 9:23PM CDT until August 14 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* From Tuesday evening to early Saturday morning.
* At 8:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.7 feet early Thursday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.