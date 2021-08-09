Gunfire in Madison hits vehicle with family inside

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a vehicle, with a family inside, was hit by gunfire overnight.

MPD said it happened at 11:59 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Birch Hill Road.

A woman with her two children, 13 and 5, was driving in the area when she heard gunshots, and her car was hit, shattering the rear window.

The two children were in the backseat when one round went between the two of them. No one was hurt.

The mother heard a vehicle speed away and she called the police.

When officers got there they found multiple shell casings in the area.

If you have information about this shooting you are asked to contact authorities.