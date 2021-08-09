I-39/90, Beltline interchange ramps closing for 3 months due to expansion project

MADISON (WKOW) — Starting on Monday, two interchange loops on I-39/90 and the Beltline close until Mid-November for an expansion project.

Drivers can expect closures at I-39/90 southbound exit loop ramp (Exit 142B) to eastbound US 12/18 and Westbound US 12/18 loop ramp (Exit 267A) to I-39/90 southbound.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the Eastbound US 12/18 ramp will be closed to I-39/90 overnight.

The I-39/90 expansion project began in 2015, addressing congestion and safety concerns along a 45 mile strip of the interstate. It is scheduled to be completed later in 2021.