Morales and Siebeneck named finalists in search for Fitchburg Police Chief

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police & Fire Commission has selected two finalists for Police Chief.

According to a selection process update, Alfonso Morales and Vic Siebeneck are both finalists moving onto the next step of the hiring process.

Currently, both candidates are in the background check step of the process. Next, the two will convene with the PFC for a follow-up interview.

The commission expects to make a hiring recommendation in September.