More storms today, severe risk increasing Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) - After severe storms this weekend, more are possible this week.

RELATED: Boscobel residents clean up after tornado devastates town

RELATED: Two tornadoes confirmed in southwestern Wisconsin

SLIDESHOW: Storm damage near Boscobel



We'll see scattered showers and storms this morning with a few more popping up this afternoon. We are under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather, with the highest chance for some higher wind gusts this afternoon in far southeastern Wisconsin.

With more clouds than sun today, high temps stay capped only around 80°, but it'll be plenty humid. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temps in the upper 60s.



It'll be much hotter Tuesday with temperatures in the low 90s. Heat index will soar due to higher levels of humidity around 95-105°. Make sure to stay hydrated and take it easy to stay safe.

Storms may flare back up either late-day Tuesday or overnight. These may be severe with gusty winds and hail the main concerns, but another quick spin-up tornado can't be ruled out. There is a level 2/5 risk for severe weather.

A lingering shower or storm is possible Wednesday morning with conditions staying hot in the low 90s.



Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot again around 90° with a few more storms possible along a cold front which will drop temperatures considerably to end the workweek and will stick around this weekend.



Friday stays sunny with much lower levels of humidity with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday will be sunny in the upper 70s. Upper 70s and low 80s on Sunday.