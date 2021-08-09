Nearly 200 COVID-19 doses administered at Wisconsin State Fair so far

MADISON (WKOW) — An effort to vaccinate Wisconsinites against COVID-19 with cream puffs as an incentive is working.

According to Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 194 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered at the Wisconsin State Fair.

“It’s great to see Wisconsinites rolling up their sleeves and doing their part to make sure our state and our economy continue to recover,” said Gov. Evers. “The vaccine is safe, effective, and is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy. I encourage Wisconsinites to drop by our vaccine clinic at the State Fair to get your shot—and a free cream puff, too!”

The vaccination clinic is still open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be until the State Fair ends on August 15. The clinic is operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and administers both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.