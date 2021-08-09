Pakistan crash sets fire to minibus, kills 10 passengers

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani rescue official says a truck rammed into a minibus on a highway in eastern Pakistan, causing a fire that killed 10 passengers. The official says the blaze erupted from a gas leak and a short circuit aboard the minibus, leading to the high casualty toll. The accident happened overnight in the district of Gujranwala in Punjab province. The official also says that six passengers were injured; some of them were in critical condition at a hospital. Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.