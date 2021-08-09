Prosecution files motion to dismiss case against Michael Hill

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) — The case against a Cross Plains teacher charged with sexual assaulting a teen decades ago is being dismissed after he died.

The attorney prosecuting the case tells 27 News a motion has been filed to drop the case against Michael Hill.

The Former River Valley High School Teacher was accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter in the 1990's, and was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to his obituary, Hill died unexpectedly on July 29.