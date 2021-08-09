Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years

CAIRO (AP) — Russia has resumed flights to Egypt’s Red Sea resorts, ending a six-year ban following the bombing of a Russian airliner that killed all 224 people onboard. The local branch of the Islamic State group said it downed the plane over Sinai in October 2015. An EgyptAir flight carrying 300 tourists took off from Moscow on Monday morning and and hours later landed in Hurghada, a popular Egyptian beach resort. The Russian tourists, most of them wearing facemasks, were greeted with flowers and balloons upon disembarking. The Russian state aviation agency has cleared eight Russian airlines to operate flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh from 43 cities across Russia.