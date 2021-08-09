Scattered showers and storms today

Scattered showers and storms todayNew
MADISON (WKOW) - Stay weather aware as more storms are on the way. We are under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather today, but most storms shouldn't be strong.
Tomorrow, there is a higher risk for severe storms later in the afternoon through the overnight hours. We are under a level 2/5 risk.
High wind gusts and hail are the main issues, but a quick tornado and flooding is also possible.