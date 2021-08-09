Two-vehicle crash sends vehicle into Sun Prairie apartment building

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Residents of an apartment in Sun Prairie can't stay there after a vehicle crashed into the building.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue crews were called to the 800 block of Lothe Street Monday evening for a report of a crash. When firefighters got there, they found two vehicles were involved and one of them was lodged into the wall of a building.

Everyone was outside of the vehicles and the building as firefighters arrived. All of them refused medical attention.

Building inspectors deemed the apartment to be unsafe. The Red Cross is providing shelter to the two people who were displaced, according to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.