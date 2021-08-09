UN science panel to release key report on climate change

BERLIN (AP) — A U.N.-appointed panel of experts is releasing a key report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information on climate change. The report, being published at 4 a.m. EDT, will provide governments with the latest facts on the impacts and future risks of global warming ahead of a U.N. climate summit in November. It will also examine how various options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will affect the pace of climate change. Almost 200 countries have signed up to the Paris climate accord, which aims to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. Previous reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found those goals achievable if drastic changes are made to the world economy.