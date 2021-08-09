UPDATE: NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Coloma Sunday

Coloma (WAOW) — The National Weather Service in Green Bay has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Coloma Sunday.

Winds were up to 95 miles per hour.

The NWS plans to release more information later Monday.

(WAOW) — News 9 viewers reported storm damage in Coloma Sunday afternoon.

According to one viewer, there were many power lines down and the damage stretched from Coloma to Hancock.

There was a funnel cloud reported in Coloma on Sunday, but no word yet on weather there were any tornadoes.

Photo courtesy: Annette Wilkinson