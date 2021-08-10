About 96,000 salmon die after chlorine leak in Arctic Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — About 96,000 farmed salmon are believed to have died when a leak in a tank sent 15,000 liters (4,000 gallons) of chlorine into a fjord in Arctic Norway and further out to the Atlantic Ocean. Roger Pedersen, a spokesman for the salmon farming company Grieg Seafood, said the leak happened at one of its slaughterhouses in the town of Alta and the fish were in a waiting cage nearby. On Twitter, police in northern Norway said “significant quantities of salmon are dead” and that the leaked liquid had flowed into the Atlantic Ocean. The chlorine is used to disinfect the water coming out of the slaughterhouse.