Another chance of strong to severe storms, with a high wind threat

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat continues Tuesday, with a number of counties in the southern Wisconsin viewing area still under a Heat Advisory until 7 p.m.

Heat Index values up to 105 are possible, leading to a potential for heat related illnesses.

Another heat advisory has been issued for the same area Wednesday. It will go into effect Noon - 7 p.m. with heat index values of 102 possible.

Extreme heat during the morning and afternoon hours will be followed by showers and storms, most likely some becoming strong to severe into Tuesday night.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Grant, Crawford and Richland counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. More counties in the viewing area will likely be issued watches as we go on into Tuesday.

Storms are expected to develop starting during the afternoon hours in the far northwest. As the afternoon continues, storms will increase and move in an east/southeast direction, possibly reaching the viewing area as early as late-afternoon or early evening hours.

The chance of strong to severe storms continues into the evening and parts of Tuesday night. The whole southern Wisconsin viewing area besides the very most northern parts of Juneau and Adams counties are under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather, which is a 3/5 ranking.

As the storms initially form, there will be a risk of hail and a few tornadoes.

Although, as the storms continue into the evening and night on Tuesday the risk of severe winds becomes the main threat. Highs winds are possible, with the chance of some gusts reaching 70+ mph.

The strongest winds could very well be ahead of the storms.

Storms are expected to move quick and likely become severe quick as they develop.

Stay weather aware starting late-afternoon into the night on Tuesday, make sure you have a plan in place if severe weather strikes where you're at. Also, make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts.

The severe weather risk returns on Wednesday, as well as the heat. Highs in the 90s are likely Wednesday/Thursday.

Another round of strong to severe storms is possible Wednesday throughout the afternoon hours and into the early night, as of now. Southern Wisconsin is under a 'slight' risk on Wednesday, being a 2/5 severe ranking. Highest threats for Wednesday's storms include wind and hail, with a chance for an isolated tornado or two.

Much drier, quieter weather returns just in time for the weekend.