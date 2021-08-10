Sources: Ron Kind not running for re-election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Several sources are saying that after spending nearly a quarter-century in Congress, Representative Ron Kind won’t seek another term in office.

Politico.com first published the news that Kind won’t run in 2022. Other media outlets including WisPolitics.com also said sources said Kind isn’t running for another term.

The move comes after a close race in 2020 where he beat Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden by less than three points.

Kind was first elected to Congress in 1996.

Since then, Kind has run unopposed in the general election just once – in 2016.

He has won by as much as 44 points (1998) and by as few as 3 points (2010).

Kind currently serves on the Committee on Ways and Means, a spot he has held since 2011.

He is a La Crosse native who played quarterback for Harvard in college. He worked for former Wisconsin Senator William Proxmire in Washington while he was in college. After that, Kind worked in law including as a prosecutor in the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office before his election to Congress.

When he is not in Washington, Kind and his wife still live in La Crosse.