Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley enters Ohio governor’s race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two-term Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has officially announced he’s running to be governor of Ohio. Cranley, 47, has been exploring a bid for the Democratic nomination for months and had raised over $1.3 million for the effort as of July. First elected mayor in 2013, he is term-limited from running again this year. He joins Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the primary race. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to run for a second term, a campaign that will begin with a contested primary. Cranley plans to run on his record as chief executive of a growing major city.