Democrats re-introduce bill to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin

SOUTH BELOIT, IL (WKOW) -- A Madison lawmaker has re-introduced legislation to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.

During a news conference outside of South Beloit’s marijuana dispensary, State Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison), along with Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) called for full legalization of cannabis.

This is Agard's eighth attempt at passing legislation to legalize cannabis. None of her proposal's have received a public hearing.

Her proposal would allow anyone over the age of 21 to purchase marijuana from licensed retailers. It would also allow people to grow cannabis plants at home. Agard says if passed, the bill would produce money for the state, as well as help lower prison populations.

"Legalizing opens the door to countless opportunities for all of us to reinvest as well as invest in, and lift up our communities to ensure we have a more equitable and just state," Agard said.

Governor Tony Evers proposed legalizing recreational marijuana as part of his two-year budget plan. The measure was cut by GOP lawmakers. Agard's bill compares similarly to the Governor’s budget proposal by investing about half the tax revenue made from sales into community reinvestment grants.