Extreme heat this afternoon then severe storms likely

MADISON (WKOW) - Get ready for one of the hottest days this summer ahead of developing strong to severe storms. Make sure to have a way to get weather alerts today!



SET UP

Low pressure develops out west with a trailing cold front. Ahead of the front, storms will pop up and fill-in as they approach our area. Ahead of that system, a heat dome is setting up causing temperatures and humidity to soar.

TODAY

Patchy fog til mid-morning, then mostly sunny, hot and humid. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 pm. Heat index values will likely get above 100° with actual temps in the low 90s.

Storms will develop around 4-6 pm west of Dane County and advance through the rest of the region the rest of the evening.

High winds over 70 mph is the most significant risk. Hail and a quick tornado are also possible.

TONIGHT

More scattered showers and storms are possible tonight, but they likely won't be as intense with temps in the low 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few storms still possible. As they redevelop later in the afternoon, they may also be strong to severe. High temps stay hot around 90° with a heat index in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and still hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index in the upper 90s.



Isolated storms are possible along a cold front overnight causing for a much quieter, more comfortable weather pattern.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, cooler and drier with highs in the upper 70s.



SATURDAY

Sunny with highs in the upper 70s;



SUNDAY

Sunny with highs around 80°.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny in the low 80s.