Flood Warning issued August 10 at 3:58AM CDT until August 12 at 3:24AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.

* Until early Thursday morning.

* At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this

morning to a crest of 13.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall

below flood stage late tonight.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland

near the river occurs.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and

campground area in the old section of town.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.2

feet on 06/23/2013.