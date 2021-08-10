Flood Warning issued August 10 at 3:58AM CDT until August 14 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 10 at 3:58AM CDT until August 14 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* From this evening to early Saturday morning.
* At 2:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
evening to a crest of 12.7 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will
then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7
feet on 08/25/2016.