Flood Warning issued August 10 at 4:49PM CDT until August 14 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 10 at 4:49PM CDT until August 14 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* Until early Saturday morning.
* At 3:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
evening to a crest of 12.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will
then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.