Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:11AM CDT until August 11 at 1:27PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Viola.

* Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* The stage at 9 AM this morning was estimated at 15.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet by Tuesday August 17.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Banker Park and Campground in Viola

experiences significant flooding.

* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Water begins going over Highway 131/56 in

Viola.