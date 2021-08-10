Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:11AM CDT until August 11 at 1:27PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:11AM CDT until August 11 at 1:27PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Viola.
* Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* The stage at 9 AM this morning was estimated at 15.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet by Tuesday August 17.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Banker Park and Campground in Viola
experiences significant flooding.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Water begins going over Highway 131/56 in
Viola.