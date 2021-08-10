Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:11AM CDT until August 12 at 10:36AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:11AM CDT until August 12 at 10:36AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.
* Until late Thursday morning.
* At 7:30 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 13.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and
campground area in the old section of town.