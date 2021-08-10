Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:11AM CDT until August 14 at 1:32AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* Until early Saturday morning.

* At 7:00 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 13.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.6 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to 14.4 feet this afternoon. It

will then fall to 14.2 feet and begin rising again just after

midnight tonight. It will rise to 14.7 feet early Thursday

morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around

Gays Mills.