Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:17PM CDT until August 11 at 3:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:17PM CDT until August 11 at 3:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Viola.
* Until tomorrow afternoon.
* At 11:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 11:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 8.2 feet Tuesday
evening.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in areas near the
river, including Banker Park in Viola. Flooding also affects low
lying agricultural land.
* Impact…At 14.5 feet, Two roads north of Viola may be under
water. Water may be over Highway 131, 3 miles north of Viola, near
Ski Hill Road, and also over Simmons Flat Road about a mile north
of town.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Banker Park and Campground in Viola
experiences significant flooding.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Water begins going over Highway 131/56 in
Viola.