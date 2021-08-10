Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:17PM CDT until August 12 at 2:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:17PM CDT until August 12 at 2:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.
* Until early Thursday afternoon.
* At 1:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 1:30 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.7 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet
just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland
near the river occurs.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and
campground area in the old section of town.