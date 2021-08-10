Groups make own drugs to fight high drug prices, shortages

Impatient with years of inaction in Washington on prescription drug prices, U.S. hospital groups, startups and nonprofits have started making their own medicines. Their aim is to combat stubbornly high prices and persistent shortages of drugs with little competition. The efforts are at varying stages, but some have already shipped millions of doses. Nearly half of U.S. hospitals have gotten some drugs from the projects and more medicines should be in retail pharmacies within the next year. Most groups are working on generics. All want to sell their drugs at prices well below what competitors charge.