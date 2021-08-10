Health care workers rally against hospital vaccine mandates

MADISON (WKOW) -- Demonstrators gathered at James Madison Park and the State Capitol to rally against vaccine mandates issued by hospitals.

Many speakers offered up what they call "misinformation" about vaccines and compared the mandates to martial law.

Wisconsin Health Care Employees for Medical Freedom organized the rally. One of the people in charge said she is an ER nurse in the Milwaukee area and her employer is requiring vaccinations. Angela Amundson told 27 News, the event was about freedom of choice.

"Our main thing that we want to come away with today is the right to choose what goes into our bodies, we want people to have the freedom to choose what they want to do," said Amundson.

In statements to 27 News, UW Health, UnityPoint Health - Meriter and SSM Health defended their decisions to require employee vaccinations.

"Ninety percent of our employees were fully vaccinated before we announced our requirement and we’ve received a lot of positive response since the announcement. Our UW Health team understands how important vaccinations are to providing safe care and for ending this long pandemic." UW Health

"Last week, UnityPoint Health joined more than 100 other healthcare organizations across the country in requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for our staff. The vaccine is safe, effective and key to ending this pandemic. As health providers, we care for the most vulnerable in our community and we must do everything we can to keep them safe. At Meriter, 80% of our staff were already vaccinated at the time of the announcement and that number has only continued to grow." UnityPoint Health - Meriter