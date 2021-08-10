Heat and storm chance returns Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - Storms continue to push eastward, leaving lingering showers and storms in parts of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

The threat of severe weather is over now, but another chance for strong to severe storms arrives Wednesday.

Wednesday starts off dry, with heating being the main story at first. Another day of highs in the low 90s is likely.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of southern Wisconsin again. It will go into effect Noon and continue until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values near 102 are expected.

It's a day to stay hydrated and take breaks if outdoors.

The potential for showers and storms ticks up Wednesday afternoon. With the start time likely mid-afternoon. Chances increase throughout late-afternoon into the early evening hours.

There's a chance storms are more isolated, lower shot of a widespread look as storms push across the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has southern Wisconsin under a 'slight' risk, ranked as a 2/5. Therefore, a few strong to severe storms are possible.

Biggest threats include gusty, damaging winds and hail. A few tornadoes are also possible.

The threat of severe weather should be over by Wednesday night, as of now.

Much drier weather returns Thursday, although the heat continues with highs still in the upper 80s/90s likely. Cooler and quieter weather arrives Friday and continues through the weekend.