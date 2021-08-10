Janesville police seek help to find missing man

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man.

Police say Alfred Fetting, 90, was traveling to Gordie Boucher in Janesville at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but never made it there. Authorities say Fetting was last seen at 4th St. and St. Lawrence in Beloit, where he was provided with directions back to Janesville.

Fetting is driving a white, 2016 Ford C-Max with Wisconsin disabled plate 36204.

Anyone who has information about Fetting’s whereabouts should call the Janesville Police Department at (608) 757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.