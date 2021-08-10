Judge dismisses defamation claim against Roy Moore campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge in Alabama has dismissed Roy Moore’s unsuccessful 2018 Senate campaign from a defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused Moore of molesting her decades ago. A judge in Montgomery, Alabama, dismissed the campaign in Moore’s losing 2018 Senate race from the lawsuit filed by Leigh Corfman. The case against Moore continues. Corfman was among several women who said Moore sexually pursued them decades ago. The lawsuit contended that Moore and his campaign defamed Corfman as they defended the candidate. Moore said the judge rightfully recognized no defamation by his campaign occurred. The accusations were a central issue in the Senate race Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones.