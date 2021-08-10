‘Nail in the coffin’: Evers vetoes six GOP election bills

MADISON (WKOW) -- While Gov. Tony Evers often holds public bill signings, Tuesday morning was a rare instance of Evers making bill vetoes an event.

The decision to reject six Republican bills creating new voting rules - particularly restrictions on absentee ballots - while surrounded by Democratic lawmakers and disability rights advocates underscored how the state's elections laws are sure to a key campaign issue in 2022.

The rejected bills include measures that would have required voters claiming to be 'indefinitely confined' to start showing ID for each election, limit the number of absentee ballot drop-off sites per community, and make it a felony for clerks to correct or fill in information on a ballot application.

"As long as I'm governor of this great state, anti-democracy efforts like this will never see the light of day," Evers said.

Republican lawmakers maintain the 2020 November election - the results of which have been upheld after dozens of court cases and recounts in the state's two biggest counties - featured improprieties because of how many people chose to claim the indefinitely confined status. The number of voters claiming that status in 2020 jumped dramatically in both liberal and conservative parts of the state.

"There were some things that happened that, I think, need to be addressed," said Rep. Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee). "Whether or not you believe any massive fraud took place, I certainly think there are things in the system that need to be addressed."

Disability rights advocates said taking away the ability for indefinitely confined voters to automatically get absentee ballots after showing ID once would create hurdles high enough to deter some voters with mobility issues from voting.

"Most of the people we talked to were afraid they wouldn't be able to vote if these bills were passed because they would dramatically increase the barriers they already experience," said Jenny Neugart from Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition. "Making it even harder, if not impossible, to vote."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Evers was refusing to improve the state's election process by vetoing each of the measures.

“These bills closed loopholes, standardized procedures, established uniformity, guaranteed only the voter can correct their own ballot and protected votes of seniors in long-term care," Vos said in a statement.

Evers countered the bills did nothing to improve election integrity. To date, a total of two election fraud cases have been charged statewide in connection to the 2020 November election.

"Apparently, it's too important to jazz things up for the next election," Evers said. "That's really unfortunate for the people of this state and that's why I'm so happy to veto these bills."

Ongoing reviews and the push for another

Vos is currently using taxpayer dollars to fund one of two ongoing investigations into the November election in Wisconsin. Vos has given former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman the authority to hire new investigators for the review.

The Legislative Audit Bureau is also carrying out its own review of the election. Vos has said he hopes both investigations wrap up by the fall.

Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), who chairs the Assembly's elections committee, said she's unsatisfied with the scope of those investigations. She's calling for an Arizona-style "forensic" audit and issued subpoenas demanding clerks in Brown and Milwaukee counties turn over ballots and voting equipment.

Evers said he was unsure whether the subpoenas have legal authority. A reporter asked Evers at the veto signing if he believes the clerks should comply with Brandtjen's subpoena.

"Hell no," Evers said. "No."

"One would think that if Governor Evers is so confident there were no issues, he would be more than willing to show it," said Brandtjen, who has not responded to interview requests from 27 News. "What are they hiding?”

A memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Council Tuesday appeared to reiterate that in order to be valid, a subpoena seeking to get a witness to appear before an Assembly committee must be signed by the Speaker. Vos has not said whether he will sign Brandtjen's subpoena but has previously said her calls for a third audit are "misguided."