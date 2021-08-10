NY Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul to be state’s first female governor

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, will become the state’s first female governor in two weeks.

She’s spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration. During two terms, she has visited each of the state’s 62 counties yearly for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events.

Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Tuesday, her next stop is the state Capitol in Albany.

The centrist Democrat from western New York last week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor over sexual harassment allegations. The 62-year-old Hochul is a veteran politician who served briefly in Congress.

In a statement, she said Cuomo’s decision to step down “is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.”