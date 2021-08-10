Packers preview ‘Kickoff Weekend’ celebrations

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — Packers fans rejoice, there's just over a month until the regular season begins, and the organization is giving a preview on how you can celebrate with "Kickoff Weekend."

On August 19, the Sunday before the Packers play the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, fans can gather for a free concert.

The concert, featuring Jake Owen, takes place outside Lambeau Field's east side parking lot. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to use during the show.

The Johnsonville Tailgate Village also will be open with food and beverages for purchase from 3 to 8 p.m. Parking is also free in Lambeau Field lots.